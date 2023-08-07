Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 7 August 2023

At FTSEMib focus on Saipem and Leonardo. Execus remains in the spotlight, after the strong rise achieved on the day of its debut at Euronext Growth Milan

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they should start the week in negative territoryafter the strong correction suffered last octave.

I major US stock indexes they closed the last session of the week in negative territory, after the employment data in July. The Dow Jones lost 0.43% to 35,066 points, while the S&P500 fell 0.53% to 4,478 points. Similar performance for the Nasdaq (-0.36% to 13,909 points).

Starting the week with a few ideas for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index finished the day with a fractional gain of 0.19% to 32,255 points, after fluctuating between a low of 31,830 points and a high of 32,307 points.

Il bitcoin it stands at over 29,000 dollars (just under 26,500 euros).

L’euro it dropped below $1.1.

Focus on Saipem. On Saturday 5 August 2023, Il Sole24Ore published an interview by Celestina Dominelli with Alessandro Puliti, CEO of Saipem, who commented on the engineering company’s half-year results and provided some strategic and financial indications for the next quarters. In particular, the manager reiterated the need to continue to record profits on an ongoing basis, with the aim of returning to the distribution of the dividend.

To be monitored Leonardo. S&P Global upgraded the aerospace company’s long-term debt rating by one notch from “BB+” to “BBB-“. The judgment classifies Leonardo among non-speculative issuers.

Execus remains in the spotlight, after the strong rise achieved on the day of the debut at Euronext Growth Milan. Borsa Italiana has communicated that from Monday 7 August 2023 and until further communication on Execus ordinary shares, it will not be possible to place orders without a price limit (orders at best).