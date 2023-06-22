Home » Deliro to Renzo Barbera, from the youngest to the oldest passing through the irreducible, here they are of Vasco fans (PHOTO)
World

Deliro to Renzo Barbera, from the youngest to the oldest passing through the irreducible, here they are of Vasco fans (PHOTO)

by admin
Deliro to Renzo Barbera, from the youngest to the oldest passing through the irreducible, here they are of Vasco fans (PHOTO)

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

Delirious fans at the Renzo Barbera stadium for a concert that is already an event. Vasco Rossi is back. Nearly 35,000 people fill the stadium for the first of two evenings. They have come from all corners of Sicily, not just from Palermo. some have been camped inside the forbidden area for days, others…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Delirium at Renzo Barbera, from the youngest to the oldest passing through the irreducible, here they are from Vasco’s fans (PHOTO) appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The United States has imposed restrictions on the entry of Ugandan government officials, in response to Uganda's tough law against LGBT+ people

You may also like

The wife of the pilot of the missing...

How well do we know the protected areas...

Water polluted by chemicals, in the US the...

A young Pakistani man was afraid to enter...

South Korea’s Yoon Seok-yue proposes an agency to...

dante exum becomes a father | Sport

“Class, elegance, experience and unforgettable goals. Thanks Edin”

Tello towards farewell, Palermo has strong interest in...

kevin panter drinks žoc beer | Sport

Steven Tyler made a child daughter | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy