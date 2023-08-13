Home » Boss Paja had an accident and published pictures of a demolished car Fun
Boss Paja had an accident and published pictures of a demolished car

Boss Paja had an accident and published pictures of a demolished car

Boss Paja shared photos of the destroyed car and worried many followers.

Source: Instagram/gazda_paja_official

Singer Pavle Bošković, better known as Gazda Paja, worried his followers when he posted a video of a demolished car on his Instagram.

Although at first he did not elaborate on the case, the car that Boss Paja announced was completely destroyed, and even the police had to react, which can be seen. Due to great concern, the rapper spoke up and informed his followers that he and everyone in the car were unharmed.

“We’re fine, we don’t even have a scratch… It’s not up to us, there’s a lot of driving,” he said.

See photos:


DEMOLISHED AND OVERTURNED CAR! Shock photos on Instagram of the Serbian rapper – Boss Paja had a TERRIBLE ACCIDENT! (PHOTO)

Source: Instagram/gazda_paja_officialNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/gazda_paja_officialNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/gazda_paja_officialNo. picture: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/gazda_paja_officialNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/gazda_paja_officialNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

04:40 Boss Paja revealed how he is different from the others Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

