Boss Paja had an accident and published pictures of a demolished car Fun

Boss Paja shared photos of the destroyed car and worried many followers.

Singer Pavle Bošković, better known as Gazda Paja, worried his followers when he posted a video of a demolished car on his Instagram.

Although at first he did not elaborate on the case, the car that Boss Paja announced was completely destroyed, and even the police had to react, which can be seen. Due to great concern, the rapper spoke up and informed his followers that he and everyone in the car were unharmed.

“We’re fine, we don’t even have a scratch… It’s not up to us, there’s a lot of driving,” he said.

DEMOLISHED AND OVERTURNED CAR! Shock photos on Instagram of the Serbian rapper – Boss Paja had a TERRIBLE ACCIDENT! (PHOTO)

