Murgia, April attacks the “hypocrites”. The tweet is a puzzle, the network laughs

Marianna Aprile and Michela Murgia

Murgia, Marianna Aprile attacks the “hypocrites”. But the tweet is a puzzle, and the network laughs

The death of the writer Michela Murgia continues to be talked about. After the funeral held yesterday, someone wanted to remove a few pebbles from their shoes, pointing to the majority of “hypocrisy”.

And the journalist Marianna Aprile, in particular, to speak with a sibylline tweet, and far from easy to understand.

“L’hypocrisy. To pretend not to see the swarm of slime fed for years by pointing at the enemy. Swarm that now feels entitled to post fireworks and other abysses. Swarm that if he had read half a book of #Murgia would have avoided the traps of poisonous pipers”

So much so that the network went wild, starting with a tweet from the economist Riccardo Puglisi.

But how does Marianna Aprile speak? This is the question many are asking. Massimo Ferrari writes: “Aaaah! Then I’m not the only one. But what do you want?”. Someone else replies: “It’s called LSD.” Some are looking for the most disparate interpretations of the journalist’s words. But with little result

READ ALSO: Murgia funeral, Saviano: “She was my best friend”. Schlein moved. Video

