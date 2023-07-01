Boy killed by policeman, fourth night of violence in France: Marseille calls for reinforcements, clashes in Lyon and Nanterre

I am 45 thousand agents involved to address the fourth straight night of protests in France, which arose after Tuesday, a Nanterre, a 17-year-old boy was killed at a checkpoint by a policeman. There are clashes and looting in different cities of France. In all – says the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin – 341 people were arrested.

Clashes are reported in Vénissieux and in Villeurbanne, on the outskirts of Lyon. 31 arrests. Looting in the center of Grenoble e you Saint Etienne where jewelers, clothing, optical and telephone shops were targeted. In Bondy (Seine-Saint-Denis), in the Parisian suburbabout a hundred young people gathered in front of the Conforama furniture store to loot it, several charges by the police to disperse them.

“Enter immediate than other forces for the maintenance of order,” he asks the mayor of Marseille Benoit Payan. The Interior Ministry had already announced the arrival of a special forces reconnaissance aircraft in the city. Over 80 people have been detained so far while in the attack on an armory 4 shotguns were stolen. Meanwhile, a Nanterre, I am fighting resumed. Rioters fired fireworks at police, who responded with tear gas.

Special forces also deployed to Lillein the north, after violent unrest, while the situation remains tense a Lyon. A Toulouse there are at least twenty arrests.

On Friday, the Elysee had decided for the hard line, deploying armored vehicles in the streets, and ordering the stop of buses and trams after 9 pm throughout the country. It was also decided “to cancel events of great interest, which involve the mobilization of the forces of order and which may present risks for safety”.

Mbappe’s appeal for calm

The captain of the French team Kylian Mbappewho was one of the first to condemn young Nahel’s death at the hands of the police in Nanterre, today appealed for calm.

“Since many of us come from poor neighborhoods – he said – we share this feeling of pain and sadness. But this suffering adds to the pain of helplessly witnessing a real process of self-destruction. Violence solves nothing”.

The death of a protester

A young protester has died after falling from a shop roof in Petit-Quevilly, Normandy. Le Figaro reports it. According to a police source, the 20-year-old is died falling from the roof of a supermarket “in the context of a looting”. However, the Rouen prosecutor’s office clarified that this shop was not “under attack by the rioters”.

Macron’s words

Emmanuel Macron appeals for responsibility. The President of the French Republic addressed the parents of the young protesters. “A third of those arrested are young or very young, it is the parents’ responsibility to keep them at home. I appeal to the families’ sense of responsibility”, he said, adding that in the next few hours measures will also be taken regarding the control of social networks and who uses them use to appeal to clutter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

