Home World Branka Sovrlić about her husband | Entertainment
World

Branka Sovrlić about her husband | Entertainment

by admin
Branka Sovrlić about her husband | Entertainment

Branka Sovrlić revealed everything about her marriage, and to one question she gave an answer that is being talked about.

Izvor: Pink tv screenshot

In one show, she talked about the expensive “Mercedes” car that she got from her husband, and now in front of the cameras she spoke honestly about her relationship with him. Branka Sovrlić has been in a harmonious marriage with Paja for many years, for which she moved to Sarajevo. They are rightfully considered one of the most harmonious couples on the domestic public scene, since the singer often emphasized that her husband was a great supporter of her music career, and that he remains her greatest support to this day.

Branka confirmed that their roses are indeed blooming during her appearance on the TV show “Zvezde Granda – Spezial”, where she revealed whether she ever doubted her partner’s fidelity.

“Branka, were you always sure that your husband didn’t cheat on you?”, the host asked the singer.

“Well, I’m sure, I know I’m irreplaceable. Just as he’s sure of me, I’m sure of him,” she said and received applause.

See what their mansion looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Pesaro murder, alleged killer arrested in Romania

Udinese – Acerbi speaks: “We risked losing on...

Domžale host FB ABA League 2 – KK...

The mystery of the giant ball in Japan...

Palermo, Silvana La Spina presents the new novel...

Russia, what the 2012 decree canceled by Putin...

Russian Parliament Passes Bill on Suspension of Russia’s...

VIDEO – Relive the highlights of Saturday’s match...

Does Xbox really need Activision Blizzard to compete...

The series “Escena” begins with a documentary on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy