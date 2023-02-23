Branka Sovrlić revealed everything about her marriage, and to one question she gave an answer that is being talked about.

Izvor: Pink tv screenshot

In one show, she talked about the expensive “Mercedes” car that she got from her husband, and now in front of the cameras she spoke honestly about her relationship with him. Branka Sovrlić has been in a harmonious marriage with Paja for many years, for which she moved to Sarajevo. They are rightfully considered one of the most harmonious couples on the domestic public scene, since the singer often emphasized that her husband was a great supporter of her music career, and that he remains her greatest support to this day.

Branka confirmed that their roses are indeed blooming during her appearance on the TV show “Zvezde Granda – Spezial”, where she revealed whether she ever doubted her partner’s fidelity.

“Branka, were you always sure that your husband didn’t cheat on you?”, the host asked the singer.

“Well, I’m sure, I know I’m irreplaceable. Just as he’s sure of me, I’m sure of him,” she said and received applause.

See what their mansion looks like:

