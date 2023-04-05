RIO DE JANEIRO – Four kindergarten children were killed in an attack in blumenaucity in the Brazilian state of St. Catarinain the South. According to the military police, there are also four wounded, one of which is in serious condition.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at the private nursery Cantinho Bom Pastor, reports the G1 news portal. A 25-year-old man allegedly entered the facility with a hatchet and attacked the children before handing himself over to the authorities, said Santa Catarina police chief Ulisses Gabriel.