Frank Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool

Frank Lampard is set to be appointed interim Chelsea manager until the end of the season – just over two years after the club sacked him.

He has been out of a job since January when he was dismissed by Everton after less than a year in charge.

The ex-Chelsea and England midfielder previously managed the Blues from July 2019 until January 2021, when he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel’s successor, Graham Potter, was sacked on Sunday.

More to follow.