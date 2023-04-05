The content creator Luisa Fernanda W is one of the most popular figures on social media, platforms in which for several years he has shared his life and his projects. Recently, the woman from Antioquia revealed one of the beauty tricks that her followers have requested the most to maintain her imposing and slender figure.

Also a businesswoman and owner of her own eye makeup brand called ‘Divva’, He touched on the subject in the middle of a dynamic of questions and answers where he not only talked about the health of his youngest son Dominicwho had been hospitalized days ago for a respiratory condition that put the content creator and her partner to suffer.

Likewise, Luisa Fernanda also spoke about her last pregnancy and the recovery process she has had in recent months adapting to this new cycle of being a mother for the second timemoment in which he touched on the subject of weight and left his recommendations to lose a couple of kilos.

The beauty tricks of Luisa Fernanda W

Within what was mentioned by the paisa, he spoke about the importance of stabilizing the body and paying great attention to food, since he mentioned that in his personal experience he had had several changes and that his eating routines had been disrupted and disorganized, something that had consequences. .

For this reason, the influencer decided to try and resume healthy habits in order to lose weight and deflate her body in a healthy way. One of the businesswoman’s advice had to do with stopping consuming sweets for a few weeks, since the consumption of these was making her retain fluids, in addition to not contributing anything positive to her body.

“15 days ago I told them that I was in the clinic, but also that I had stopped eating sweets and that deflated me. I had a few days, almost a month ago, that I was super swollen, I was retaining fluids because I ate a lot of sweets and I was eating very badly, ”she commented.

She also added that she combined all this with a good exercise routine, processes that made her feel much healthier:

“I stopped eating sweets (all kinds of sweets and candies) and just today I started exercising in good shape and I have already lost two kilos. Two kilos in 15 days, leaving only eating all the sweet. Can you believe it? I feel much better, healthier, ”he concluded by saying through her Instagram stories.