Brazil – Senegal: what to remember from the Lions’ victory

On June 20, 2023, Senegal superbly retained its invincibility against the great Brazil. After conceding a draw in Singapore on October 10, 2019, the Lions beat the auriverde in Lisbon 4-2. Historic, a prestigious victory which gives relevant lessons to the world of football.

Brazil in difficulty in front of the African Lions

In the Portuguese capital, Brazil, undefeated so far against CAF members, conceded their third African defeat in less than a year. At the World Cup, Cameroon had officially opened the ball, before Morocco followed them amicably like Senegal. 7 goals conceded, 2 scored, 3 losses against Indomitable Lionsof l’Atlas and of the Terranga which prove that the big selections of the African continent, have nothing to envy to their South American and other counterparts.

Africa could win the World Cup in Qatar

By beating the Brazilians, the Senegalese must have had regrets. With a little more audacity, they would certainly have taken out the English in the eighth and played the leading roles in Qatar. Why not the final victory? If you can beat the best team of all time, you can beat anyone.

The words of Samuel Eto’o and Vincent Aboubakar

In other words, the African mentality must change. In the around central, sRepresentatives now have an obligation to do better than friendly successes by aiming higher. In other words, the Moroccan semi-finalists of the World Cup, Samuel Eto’o was right to declare :

“Africa has always had a lot of potential to succeed at the World Cup – but we haven’t always done our best… Over the years, African teams have gained experience, and I think that they are ready not only to participate in the World Cup, but to win the most beautiful of football competitions”as its captain Vincent Aboubakar to recall :

« We have nothing to envy to Brazil. We are a great team, we represent a great country and we have the means to go far ».

Brazil in crisis

A victory does not make history. Brazil is and will remain number one of all time. In the land of Pelé, geniuses follow one another with hallucinating ease. A sequence of great beauty which today has small hitches, mainly identity.

Indeed, the Samba no longer surprises anyone. Although they are always at the top, their virtuosos are known to all. The world has taken the trouble to study them together with the Play Bonito to better counter them.

The veils have fallen and the secrets revealed. The Brazilian madness was cured by European tactics. A return to the sources is essential, for an adequate adaptation to the new soccer. There CBFmust return his Soccer domestic in the foreground in the Selection.

Sadio Mané was badly treated by Bayern Munich

A brilliant Africa, a dubious Brazil and a trembling Bayern. It’s fever in Bavaria, behind the magnificent performance of Sadio Mané, author of a resounding double against the Canarinho.

Far from Redden, the world has found its double African Golden Ball, reconsidering the Bavarian overtones in stride. Non ! Mané Garrincha has never been a fiasco Hollywood FC. Just a badly treated misunderstood that will certainly rebound elsewhere… Or not?