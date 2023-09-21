Home » Brazilian Authorities Seize Record-Breaking 3.6 Tons of Cocaine in Largest-Ever Maritime Drug Bust
Brazilian Authorities Seize Record-Breaking 3.6 Tons of Cocaine in Largest-Ever Maritime Drug Bust

In a major anti-drug operation, the Navy and Federal Police of Brazil successfully intercepted a boat carrying a staggering 3.6 tons of cocaine off the coast of Pernambuco, a state located in the northeast region of Brazil. This unprecedented seizure marks the largest ever of its kind in the country’s seas, according to Brazilian authorities.

The vessel, known as Palmares 1, was located approximately 18 nautical miles (33 kilometers) from the port of Recife, the capital city of Pernambuco. The boat, which was en route to Africa, was swiftly targeted as part of Operation Ágata Noreste. This operation is a collaborative effort between various security and inspection forces aimed at combating cross-border and environmental crimes.

The Navy emphasized the significance of this operation, highlighting Brazil’s seas as a crucial gateway for both national and international trade that greatly contributes to the country’s economy. However, these waters are not without their perils, as they have also become a breeding ground for illicit activities such as illegal fishing, smuggling, and drug trafficking.

Since the beginning of 2020, joint operations within Brazil’s seas have yielded remarkable results in curbing criminal activities. In addition to the recent cocaine seizure, authorities have confiscated 17 tons of cocaine, 4.3 tons of hashish, 695 tons of cigarettes, 113.34 tons of fish, 14 tons of marijuana, and an astonishing 3,146 cubic meters of wood.

The successful interception of the Palmares 1 and the subsequent seizure of a record-breaking amount of cocaine demonstrate the country’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and other illicit activities in its waters. Authorities are now working diligently to investigate the individuals and networks involved in this operation.

