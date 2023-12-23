breaking latest news of _Juno’s concert at the Teatro Principal de Zamora

Zahara Gordillo y Martí Perarnau IV They arrived at the main theater of Zamora with what is their most intimate project, _juno. They presented what is so far their last album “_BCN747” (GOZZ Records, 23), in an event that also served to close his year in terms of performances. From the beginning they were predisposed to please the public, surely due to the difficulty of defending a work that leads us to a continuous fight between their angels and demons, a crossroads that is noticeable in each of the changes of rhythm present in almost two hours. concert

Little by little they were breaking down practically their entire discography, not without announcing that many of them were songs that they would stop playing on future tours, so that the audience present was aware of the situation and could enjoy them before they disappeared from the setlist. Hits sounded like “_the song you are not going to do today”, “_BCN626”, “_the national library” o “_Infinity”alternating the vocal performance between two artists who, at all times, demonstrated a complicity that is not often seen on stage.

An almost acoustic repertoire that, at times, did not hesitate to highlight its most electronic part (that which, according to its authors, makes them have fun with their “devil machines”), taking us to some raves held in the best Berlin clubs. Those were the moments of greatest communion with the attendees, making the cold Zamora night warm up and the audience getting up from their seats. They thus finished off a performance that, almost certainly, will remain in the memories of those attending.