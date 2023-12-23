Metalworkers, Leonardo opens the way to reducing production hours

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new balance of Leonardo’s work organization passes through the 2024-2026 supplementary contract signed in Unindustria Roma with Fim, Fiom and Uilm. With the agreement, the group led by Roberto Cingolani inaugurates a concept of welfare that creates greater connections between different issues, such as working hours, work-life balance, workers’ health and well-being, environmental impact and ESG parameters , until reaching inclusion. In turn held together with two other themes. The first is the salary issue. The second is attention to young people.

The hourly reduction

With 52 thousand employees worldwide, of which 32 thousand in Italy, Leonardo is the largest associate of Federmeccanica and, in the sector, the agreement can be considered a first point of reference on a much debated topic such as that of hourly reductions. «With our agreement we have also shared with the union the guiding principles that will guide the experimentation of the reduction of working hours, through pilot projects that will bring this model of work organization to the company’s production areas for the first time, in a way to meet the need of production workers to have more time for themselves and better reconcile life and work – says the chief people and organization officer, Antonio Liotti -. To this end, on the one hand we imagined reducing working hours up to 12 hours a month, with the possibility, in the event of a positive outcome of the experiment, of reaching up to 16; on the other hand, the experiment was designed as the driving force of a virtuous process that leads to an increase in productivity in the factories, with targets that will be very challenging”. The hourly reduction will concern those who work in production and not those who have remote tasks, because the spirit of the agreement is to be able to accommodate those who have not been able to benefit from organizational flexibility tools to reconcile work and private life, such as smart working, of which, moreover, the new agreement confirmed the structural nature and therefore its definitive integration into the work organization model in Leonardo.

The path opened in mechanics

«According to the guiding principles shared by Leonardo and the unions, we have envisaged that there will be a participation of the workers with a part of their individual permits, a participation of the company with additional permits and a shared participation given by the increase in productivity that will be achieved and which will therefore allow you to define the hours that can be worked less on a monthly basis. Our agreement could be an important driving force because it reaches the heart of manufacturing”, says Liotti. This is a revolutionary choice made by the big names in aerospace and mechanics, a sector that «has always had a certain distrust on the topic of working hours because it fears that taking hours away from work would mean reducing the company’s results. However, bargaining can help find forms of balance.” For Fim, Fiom and Uilm, which are involved in developing the platform for the renewal of the metalworkers’ contract, also in light of the first experiments launched, the timetable chapter will acquire centrality and the Leonardo agreement could be a driving force at a negotiating table attended by Liotti himself who is vice president of Federmeccanica with responsibility for welfare.

Pay harmonisation

The new supplement, as Liotti explains, «has resumed and completed the harmonization process that began in 2016 with the establishment of the One Company and did so, first of all, by defining the necessary consolidation steps of the current premiums which will allow, within the validity of the agreement, to identify a single performance bonus for the entire Group”. The theoretical value will be 3,300 euros (upon reaching the indicated parameters) and, going beyond the numerical aspect, this result “has an important value because it further strengthens the group’s corporate identity”. There are also other elements to qualify Leonardo’s agreement, such as the health plan which is an improvement compared to the national contract or the strengthening of complementary pensions or «the introduction of a life insurance policy which is a factor of further security, associated with the fact to work in a group like ours, where you can have greater elements of serenity”, adds Liotti.

Measures for young people

In the three-year period 2022-2024 Leonardo will reach a total of around 7 thousand stable entries and in the negotiations for the renewal of the supplement there was no lack of space dedicated to young people. «Consolidation operations tend to be a starting point for new hires – explains Liotti -, but with this supplement we wanted to introduce different economic treatments which on the one hand take into account the negotiation history and on the other are immediate forms of recognition. In a phase in which there is an increasingly greater need to attract and retain young people, it is a choice that helps translate these themes into real practices.”

