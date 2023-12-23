Technical operating manual of the national information platform for the training of operators, transporters and animal professionals

The Manual has been adopted containing the indications for the technical-operational functioning of the Information Platform (DM 6 September 2023) prepared to ensure the transmission, collection, validation and publication of the mandatory training programs for operators, transporters and animal professionals and the registration and publication of the list of trained subjects.

The Platform uses an accessible and functional computerized system to allow the identification and accreditation of authorized training subjects, the inclusion and visibility of the proposed training programs, their validation, the publication and simplified search of authorized training programs .

The Platform, activated within the training portal of the National Reference Center for Training in Veterinary Public Health (CRNFSPV), established at the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna, will be accessible from 1 January 2024.

Consultation

Share this: Facebook

X

