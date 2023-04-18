breaking latest news The Magnetics in Nave 9 – Bilbao (2023)

What a great legacy Txarly Romero left in Nave 9! The most important: that of fun and good vibes (although the usual ones tried to fuck it up), brought by the regular customers. But it is also undeniable that the new managers of the venue have been able to take advantage of what the Santutxuarra cultural entertainer left sown, to continue the path, programming top-level bowling, like the one on Saturday.

A big day in Bilbao, with the derby between Athletic and Real in San Mamés, a few meters from Nave 9, so the people in charge of the room decided to throw a party before, during and after the game, thus taking advantage of the great atmosphere that was lived from the first hour of the day in the botxo. As the highlight of the event, we had the presence of The Magneticsa band from Milan who stopped at Nave 9, as part of the state tour they are carrying out these days.

The Italians are a classic ska group that, however, does not confine itself to a single style, but rather, as we will explain below, they hit all styles. The Magnetics They arrived in Bilbao with the clear intention of enjoying themselves and, above all, making all of us who came to see them enjoy themselves at 7:00 p.m., a good time to avoid competing with other bands, because of the inhuman musical offer who lives here every weekend… another wise decision by the organizers.

But let's get to the important thing, which is the concert; The Magnetics, they started the gig with "Johanna" and "Cinderella", both songs from their 2019 album "Coffee and sugar" that, next to "Jamaican Shall", from 2017 and the recently released "Cocktails and Fairy tales" make up the discography of this Italian band that, as we said above, play classic Jamaican ska, but seasoned with a special taste for other sounds, as demonstrated in the cabaret 'Campari', or in the almost pop 'Bloody Mary', where keyboard sounds rule, by a keyboard player who, like the rest of the band members, overflowed with elegance on all four sides.

Those from Milan also approached the calmer reggae in “My oh my”, belonging to their first album and had fun with the open-air “King Kong girl”, with a certain swing air, and with “Kangaroo”, without stopping constantly interacting with an audience delighted with what they were witnessing.

As for the choice of versions, it could not have been more accurate and in keeping with the festive atmosphere of the day. Thus, they chose two Italian song classics: Fred Buscaglione and Domenico Modugno, whose immortals “Guarda che luna” and “Nel blu, dipinto di blu”, better known in these parts as ‘Volare’ and for the who had the collaboration in the voices of their countrywoman, already more than settled in Bilbao, Micky Paiano, vocalist for Shöck and Micky and The Buzz. But things didn’t stop there, and they also knew how to bring Rodrigo Amarante’s bolero “Tuyo” to their particular terrain, popularized by the series “Narcos”, and the 50s rock classic “Shake a tail feather”, original by The Five Du-Tones.