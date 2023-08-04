Breakthrough in Electric Vehicle Technology Propels Hong Kong’s Carbon Neutrality Agenda

Title: Breakthrough in Mainland Electric Vehicle Technology Helps Hong Kong Achieve Carbon Neutrality Ahead of Schedule

August 2, Hong Kong – The recent introduction of Hong Kong’s first pure electric double-decker bus by KMB has drawn significant attention. This development can be attributed to the remarkable breakthroughs in electric vehicle manufacturing technology in mainland China, which has not only positioned itself as the world‘s largest exporter of automobiles but has also propelled Hong Kong’s public transportation into the electric era. With plans to gradually replace fuel buses with electric buses over the next few years, Hong Kong is poised to embrace a new trend that will undoubtedly help the city achieve its goal of carbon neutrality at an earlier date.

Hong Kong boasts one of the highest population densities globally, necessitating a well-developed public transportation system. Each day, franchised buses serve over 3 million passengers. While commercial vehicles, such as trucks, buses, minibuses, and taxis, account for only about 20% of the total vehicles in Hong Kong, they contribute significantly to pollution levels and are a priority for the SAR government in improving road air quality.

The electric double-decker buses, which comprise over 95% of the six thousand buses operated by the five franchised bus companies, require substantial power and endurance to support large passenger capacities, volume, and air-conditioning systems. Although Hong Kong has been exploring electric bus options for some time, progress has been hindered by the high costs and unresolved technical obstacles.

The introduction of electric double-decker buses in Hong Kong has been made possible in the past two years due to the rapid development of electric vehicles and technological advancements in mainland China. The first electric double-decker bus launched by NWFB and Citybus in May last year was manufactured in mainland China and features a “Blade battery” that offers a range of 300 kilometers after a two-hour charge. KMB has announced plans to introduce 52 electric double-decker buses this year, with the number expected to reach 500 by 2027. The ultimate aim is to fully transition the entire fleet to new energy buses by 2040.

The Hong Kong SAR government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with an interim target to reduce total carbon emissions by half of the 2005 levels by 2035. Currently, transportation accounts for about 20% of Hong Kong’s carbon emissions, second only to power generation. Achieving carbon neutrality will be challenging without promoting the electrification of transportation vehicles.

To accelerate the electrification of public transport, the SAR government plans to introduce approximately 3,000 electric taxis by the end of 2027, accounting for one-sixth of the current 18,000 taxis in Hong Kong. Moreover, electric ferries have also started undergoing trials with the support of the government.

The future progress of transportation electrification in Hong Kong hinges on several factors. Firstly, further breakthroughs are required in key electric vehicle technologies, including faster charging and longer battery life. Secondly, the cost of electric vehicles needs to continue decreasing as the current price of an electric double-decker bus remains higher than that of a traditional fuel-powered bus. Lastly, the government will need to provide policy support and various accompanying measures to ensure that Hong Kong remains aligned with global trends and developments.

Source: China News Agency

