Overcoming Difficulties Together: The Stranded Passengers and Evacuation Efforts on the Fengsha Line

Title: Overcoming Difficulties: Stranded Passengers on Fengsha Line Safely Evacuated after Battling Adverse Weather Conditions

Beijing, August 3 – Prolonged heavy rainfall in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region caused severe water damage on the Fengtai-Shacheng Railway, also known as the Fengsha Line, resulting in three trains being stranded. From the moment passengers found themselves trapped to their safe evacuation, this article explores the challenges faced and the collective efforts made to ensure their well-being.

Food shortages in stranded trains overcome through resourcefulness and unity

On July 30, train K396 from Wuhai West to Beijing Fengtai Station was stopped at Luopoling Station. As the train’s cooking materials depleted, conductor Yang Long took the initiative to boil rice into porridge in thermos pots and barrels, ensuring every passenger received a meal. Flight attendants also shared fruits, milk, and biscuits with children and the elderly first, displaying incredible compassion amidst trying circumstances.

Train K1178 from Yinchuan to Beijing Fengtai Station faced similar food shortages after being stranded near Yanhecheng Station. However, station staff delivered bags of flour, which were then transformed into dough pieces by train crew members and distributed to those most in need, particularly the elderly and children.

The crew of train Z180, headed for Beijing West Railway Station from Urumqi, demonstrated extraordinary foresight when they discovered imminent flash floods ahead. They promptly retreated the train to a safe location near Anjiazhuang Station. Despite traffic jams, station staff purchased and transported supplies, including instant noodles and bread, to ensure passengers’ dining needs were met.

Adversity draws out bravery and solidarity during the 48-hour transfer process

Despite torrential rain, trapped passengers at Yanhecheng Station, where train K1178 was stranded, found safety in the station’s high terrain and favorable geological conditions. A temporary party branch, composed of both train employees and passengers, collaborated in distributing supplies and maintaining order. They even established a centralized medication management system.

At Luopoling Station, Station Master Ma Ruixin remained in constant communication with the outside world, offering updates on the train and passenger situation. Deputy Station Master Cai Mingxiang and four employees braved harsh conditions to buy supplies, guide helicopter airdrops, and monitor the water level of Luopoling Reservoir, resulting in thorough rescue efforts.

To ensure their safety, passengers aboard train K396 were transferred to nearby villages with better conditions. While many children participated in academic programs on the train, only three accompanying teachers were present. In a heartwarming display of compassion, the community hall was cleared for the children’s use. Simultaneously, seven veterans volunteered to carry a disabled passenger to a resident’s home.

Similarly, passengers aboard train Z180 were also transferred to temporary resettlement sites and residents’ homes in Anjiazhuang Village. Unfortunately, limited bedding and the cold weather led to discomfort. In response, a team of railway staff retrieved blankets from the train to alleviate their discomfort.

Safe evacuation and return home after an arduous ordeal

As the sun finally made an appearance on August 2, Beijing lifted its red flood warning. The first batch of trapped passengers from train K396 arrived at Xiehejian Station, from where they were transported to Beijing Fengtai Station by a special train.

The railway department, in coordination with the Management Committee of Beijing’s key station districts, ensured smooth and efficient evacuation of stranded passengers. Special green passages were opened at stations, and unprecedented assistance was provided through subways, taxis, and other modes of transportation.

With the help of railway staff and armed police soldiers, the last batch of passengers from train Z180, including five key passengers on stretchers, were successfully transferred to Beijing Fengtai Station. Similarly, stranded passengers aboard train K1178 arrived safely at Beijing North Railway Station.

The remaining stranded passengers at Anjiazhuang Station and Luopoling Station were safely relocated to Beijing Fengtai Station on the morning of August 3, marking the successful evacuation of all passengers from the three stranded trains.

This extraordinary incident showcased the devastating power of nature while bringing out the best in humanity with acts of selflessness, resourcefulness, and unity that ensured the safety and welfare of the stranded passengers.

