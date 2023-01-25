Home World Brexit effect on Eurostar trains to London: they leave half-empty due to document checks
Brexit effect on Eurostar trains to London: they leave half-empty due to document checks

Brexit effect on Eurostar trains to London: they leave half-empty due to document checks

LONDON. Because of Brexitthe Eurostar they are forced to travel empty for a third of their total capacity. You said it yesterday in Brussels Gwendoline Cazenavethe new president of the railway group that connects the Great Britain with continental Europe and which was once the flagship of the symbolically unique Europe. Even after London’s exit from the EU and the Covid pandemic crisis, trains continue to run.

