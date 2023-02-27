LONDON. Today is a great day for Brexit, so much so that the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen will be in London to seal a coveted deal between the UK and Europe. But it will only be the beginning of another huge diatribe that could have serious consequences.

One thing is certain: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak risk everything. Why yes, he has finally found a complicated understanding with the EU on post-Brexit Northern Ireland, snatching several concessions from Brussels.