Anima Holding has signed the binding contract for the acquisition of an 80% stake in the share capital of Castello SGR, active in the promotion and management of alternative investment products, mainly real estate. The value is 60 million euros, which will be paid entirely in cash.

Following the closing of the transaction, funds managed by Oaktree, the current majority shareholder, will keep the remaining 20% ​​of the capital (with a put/call option), and representation on the Castello board.

In partnership with Oaktree, Anima intends to grow Castello’s existing platform in the alternatives market and consolidate its role on the domestic market both organically and with strategic growth operations through acquisitions.

“We intend to accelerate our presence in the world of alternatives by benefiting from the experience and successful track record of Castello’s management. We believe we can play an aggregator role also with regard to alternative asset management companies, thus becoming a leading multi-asset operator in our country; as we have done and will continue to do in the world traditionally linked to banking distribution”, commented Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, CEO of Anima Holding.