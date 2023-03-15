Blade born from the merger of the bands White noise y Devianlynx. Now they have just shared their single “Mendieta”, which is used to introduce them to society as well as to discover their particular tribute to “A good day” by The planets.

Brizna is made up of former members of White noise y Devianlynx. In fact, both groups shared a rehearsal space in Barcelona since 2009. The band is made up of Christian Cuesta (battery), Javier Vilarrubias (guitar), Guillem Mora (bass and keyboards) and In Lopez (voice and guitar). They released their first album “Four parts” in 2022, an album that they did not get to present due to the pandemic. However, this year they arrive willing to share with their public “Winter Games” in concerts in Barcelona and Madrid.

Ruidoblanco toured venues and festivals across the country. In addition, they performed with Izal, Cyan, Lory Meyers or Love of Lesbian and published three albums together with producer Suso Saiz. Lastly, they collaborated with Iván Ferreiro on “Words that put out the fire”. For their part, Devianlynx won several contests from bands such as Wolfest, Brot, Budwiser Open Stage or the Myspace Smint Hall (Primavera Sound), among others. Devianlynx they also published a single album that they presented in the main cities of Spain.

The group has also announced their concerts in Barcelona (March 25, LAUT; tickets here) y Madrid (April 15, Café de la Palma; tickets here), the city in which they will share the bill with victories.