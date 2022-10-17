Home World “Bronze face”, “shame”, “liar”. Sparks in the TV duel between Bolsonaro and Lula for the Brazilian presidential elections
"Bronze face", "shame", "liar". Sparks in the TV duel between Bolsonaro and Lula for the Brazilian presidential elections

“Bronze face”, “shame”, “liar”. Sparks in the TV duel between Bolsonaro and Lula for the Brazilian presidential elections

A draw. With some points of advantage for the socialist candidate. This is the verdict of the experts after the first televised face to face between the left leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Pt) and the right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro (Pl), in view of the run-off for the presidential elections on 30 October.

The PT leader went on the attack dragging Bolsonaro onto the battleground of the mismanagement of the pandemic and delays on vaccines, forcing him to answer uncomfortable questions, and repeatedly calling him “liar” and “bronze face”.

Another issue of confrontation is the fake newsa factor that marked the entire electoral campaign, up to the last sensational case of this weekend with inferences on Bolsonaro’s pedophilia, in a video circulated by the left, and removed as “false” on the basis of a decision of the Higher Electoral Court .

The final thrust fell to Bolsonaro, who supported by the former judge who was the protagonist of the Lava Jato (the Brazilian Clean Hands) sergio moroforced Lula to talk at length about the scandal linked to the oil giant Petrobras, going so far as to define it as “a shame for the country”.

