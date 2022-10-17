(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The number of infections in the UK continues to rise. Singapore’s current round of epidemics may peak in mid-November

China News Agency, Beijing, October 16. Comprehensive news: The latest statistics released by the Office for National Statistics show that the number of new coronavirus infections in the UK has continued to rise recently. German Health Minister Lauterbach reminded many places in Germany to take early epidemic response measures. Singapore’s Ministry of Health predicts that the current round of the epidemic in Singapore will peak in mid-November.

Europe and America: UK infections continue to rise, German health minister calls for early response

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the new crown virus infection survey data released by the Office for National Statistics on the 14th showed that the number of new crown virus infections in the United Kingdom continued to rise. About 1.7 million people in the UK were infected with the virus in the latest week of the data update, up about 31% from the previous week, the ONS said. The data also showed that around 2.7% of the UK population was infected, up from 2% the previous week.

The BBC said that as of now, more than 90% of people aged 12 and over in the UK have received the first dose of the new crown vaccine, and nearly 7 million people have now received the new crown vaccine autumn booster.

According to the Associated Press, German Health Minister Lauterbach proposed in Berlin on the 14th local time that many parts of the country should consider measures such as boosting vaccinations in the case of an increase in new cases. Lauterbach said he was in favor of requiring masks to be worn indoors, saying that it is better to take limited measures now than stricter measures in the future, and the sooner the better. Lauterbach said the current actual number of cases may be three to four times higher than registered because many positive results from rapid tests are never reported to authorities.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:21 on October 15th Eastern Time, there have been 96,945,785 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 1,065,108 deaths in the United States.

On the 14th local time, data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that although the Omicron BA.5 mutant strain is still dominant in the United States, the new mutant branch has begun to rage, and health officials expect a new one. A wave of infection, the United States will then face at least 7 different Omicron variants.

Asia: Singapore’s outbreak caused by new virus strain may peak in mid-November

According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao”, Singapore’s Minister of Health Wang Yikang said at a press conference on the 15th that the epidemic caused by infection with the Omicron subtype mutant strain XBB in Singapore is expected to peak in mid-November and then slow down. .

Wang Yikang said that according to the forecast model, the 7-day moving average number of new cases per day in this wave of epidemics may reach 15,000. When the outbreak peaks, the figure will climb to 20,000 to 25,000.

The 7-day moving average data provided by Singapore’s Ministry of Health shows that the local reinfection rate has remained at around 5% from mid-August to mid-September this year, but has gradually climbed over the past month and is currently 17.5%.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK), Japan added 35,138 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in a single day on the 15th, with a total of 21,727,933 confirmed cases; 67 new deaths and a total of 45,823 deaths.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said on the 16th local time that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 21,469 new confirmed cases of the new crown in the past 24 hours, with a total of 25,120,465 cases; 32 new deaths, a total of 28,840 cases. (Finish)