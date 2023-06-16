Bruce Brown blames Jokic for hangover | Sport

The American will never forget the past 48 hours with the Jokić brothers.

The Denver Nuggets, the new NBA champions, celebrated the title on Thursday in a big parade in their city, from which they went straight to Las Vegas. And there was a real spectacle as soon as they entered a club and pictures and videos showed how good they were. Denver basketball player Bruce Brown woke up completely hungover and blamed Nikola Jokić for that drunkenness. “I want you to know this, I blame Nikola Jokić for all of this. Nikola Jokić! This is his fault. Number 15 is to blame‘”.

Braun, who is speculated to leave after winning the title, celebrated this success in the locker room together with Nikola’s brothers, so he was photographed in the arms of Strahinja Jokić, the older brother of the best basketball player in the world. Then he went to the “city of sin” with the best player in the world and they had so much fun there that apparently everything went “on Braun’s nose”, but all that will remain a nice memory for him when the hangover passes. See pictures of his celebration with Jokić:

Brown came to Denver last summer from the Brooklyn Nets and it was a phenomenal move for both parties. It took time for everything to settle down, and when it settled down, the defender of the new champion made a really big contribution to winning the title. It is interesting that after the fourth game and the 3-1 victory in the series, Jokić admitted that for a moment he was very angry with Braun.

“When he hit a step-back three, I almost… Well, I wanted to hit him, but when he hit it, I was very happy. He’s the same situation as Aaron Gordon, and he’s accepting his role on the team and that’s the best thing about him,” Jokić praised his teammate at the time. Because of this triple, he wanted to jump on the American:

“When he did a stepback three… I wanted to punch him. But when he made it, I was so happy.” Nikola Jokic on Bruce Brown’s big performance in the fourth quarter of Game 4pic.twitter.com/s1NSMaacjS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp)June 10, 2023

Brown wowed fans at the championship parade with his speech, in which he said he might stay. “I have one question for you… Just one… One more year?!” Brown asked. About 24 hours later, after the “treatment” with Nikola Jokić, he sounded like this: