Bruno Petković and Iva Šarić got married Fun

Bruno Petković and his partner Iva Šarić said the fateful “yes” in secret.

Football player Bruno Petković and his chosen one, the presenter Iva Saric after four years of dating, they decided to stop at “crazy rock”.

They vowed their eternal love in secret, and at the wedding party they also celebrated the 35th birthday of the Croatian presenter. A few days after the captains of the Croatian first league team chose him as the best player of the HNL this year, Bruno and Iva organized a celebration.

By the way, Iva and Bruno met when she did an interview with him for Club 7. They kept their relationship a secret for a year, and then they were discovered in 2020. Iva published pictures from the birthday celebration attended by a football player six years younger.

“The most interesting thing is that we both have our own version of that event, so we often joke about it. But one thing is certain, the first meeting was fateful,” Iva once told Stori.



Two years ago they had a son Adrijan, and Iva has sons Karlos and Leon Leka from her first marriage.

