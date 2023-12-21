Home » Bruno Petković and Iva Šarić got married Fun
World

Bruno Petković and Iva Šarić got married Fun

by admin
Bruno Petković and Iva Šarić got married Fun

Bruno Petković and his partner Iva Šarić said the fateful “yes” in secret.

Izvor: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshot

Football player Bruno Petković and his chosen one, the presenter Iva Saric after four years of dating, they decided to stop at “crazy rock”.

They vowed their eternal love in secret, and at the wedding party they also celebrated the 35th birthday of the Croatian presenter. A few days after the captains of the Croatian first league team chose him as the best player of the HNL this year, Bruno and Iva organized a celebration.

By the way, Iva and Bruno met when she did an interview with him for Club 7. They kept their relationship a secret for a year, and then they were discovered in 2020. Iva published pictures from the birthday celebration attended by a football player six years younger.

“The most interesting thing is that we both have our own version of that event, so we often joke about it. But one thing is certain, the first meeting was fateful,” Iva once told Stori.


See description

FOOTBALLER SECRETLY MARRIED A PRESENTER! Two reasons to celebrate at one party – Iva shone, these are the DETAILS!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotBr. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: Instagram/iva__saric/screenshotNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

Two years ago they had a son Adrijan, and Iva has sons Karlos and Leon Leka from her first marriage.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:07 SARA JO SURPRISED HER BOYFRIEND WITH A SPECIAL ROMANTIC GIFT! She couldn’t wait for December 31, she planned everything long and carefully! Source: Kurir Television

See also  ABA League Playoff Pairings | Sport

Source: courier television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Gloria.hr/ KB)

You may also like

Israel returns to hostage negotiations table

Why do LOTO millionaires want to remain anonymous...

the seafront promenade transformed into an indefinite expanse...

Young man tells what Christmas and the end...

«The Legion of Honor does not remove itself...

VOLVO TRUCKS The first electric trucks delivered in...

Israel took control of Hamas’ ‘elite neighborhood’ in...

DAIMLER TRUCK A Mercedes-Benz eActros accompanies Coca-Cola’s Christmas...

Protests Erupt in Argentina Against President’s ‘Shock Therapy’...

Review of the album Habi “Ohartu” (2023).

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy