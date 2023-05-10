Home » Brunori misses the away game in Cagliari
Brunori misses the away game in Cagliari

Brunori misses the away game in Cagliari

by palermolive.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The decisions of the Sports Judge in Serie B are coming. Jeremy Menez closes the regular season in Reggina early, stopped for three days. Cagliari-Palermo will miss Altare and Brunori, both disqualified for one round. Below is an excerpt…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie B, Sports Judge: Brunori misses the away match in Cagliari appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

