Brussels, police operation underway in the European quarter: armed suspects are sought

Brussels, police operation underway in the European quarter: armed suspects are sought

A major police operation is currently underway in Brussels on rue Boduognat in the European Quarter. Police are looking for armed suspects who have taken refuge in the area. This was communicated by the Brussels prosecutor’s office, quoted by local media. The agents have cordoned off the area and a federal police helicopter is also in use. The firefighters are also ready for action

