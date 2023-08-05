Buckingham Palace does not wish Meghan a happy birthday. And Harry threatens never to set foot in London again

They say they waited until late at night on social media – due to the time zone – for greetings from Buckingham Palace. And that, for the first time, these have not arrived. A deafening silence greeted Harry’s wife Meghan’s birthday in London. And she continues to be the daughter-in-law of King Charles III. The missed greetings enraged more than the ex-princess, Harry, the escort son who seems to have blurted out: “If the grandmother (Queen Elizabeth II) had still been alive this would not have happened!”. And then, according to some English tabloids, he threatened never to set foot in London again.

But in the meantime, not only the royal family seems to have forgotten the birthday. Meghan did not even get the best wishes from her best friend, the former tennis player Serena Williams. In short, a debacle. And to think that everything had gone smoothly at the party the night before, at the Tre Lune Italian restaurant in Montecito.

The justification of the protocol

In the end, the official justification came from Buckingham Palace: “Greetings are formalized only to members of the royal family who are active on social media”. Three lines, to underline that they are “out” by now: from the family and from the crowned platforms.

However, it must be said – to be honest – that on November 14, 2020, not even on Harry and Meghan’s social profile on King Charles III’s birthday did the greetings appear. And there are some tabloids who are now wondering: “Is this a time-limited revenge?”

