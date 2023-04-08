A 33-year-old boy is barricaded at home alone, a Catania, to then explode shots towards the road. Fortunately, the shots did not hurt any passersby, but the situation that has arisen is one of the pieces of an escalation that involves not only the protagonist of the story, but also his family members and the policemen.





He barricades himself in the house and shoots towards the street, what’s going on

The report came from the man’s mother.

He, 33, barricaded himself in an apartment in a building on Viale San Teodoro in the Librino district of Catania and began shooting towards the street.

A 33-year-old man barricaded himself in his home in Catania and started shooting towards the street. The building is now manned





According to the first rumors reported by ‘Rainews’, the man would be in severe psychophysical conditions instability therefore in an important state of alteration.

When the shooting started he was alone in the house as his wife and children were at another address. For the moment it is not known what causes the man’s reaction. According to ‘Catania Today’ the man would have started to shoot once you notice the arrival of the police.

Maybe it can interest you Pavullo, a former carabiniere barricades himself in his house and takes his wife hostage: he had threatened to kill her

The phone call to the mother and the arrival of the authorities

The alarm was given by the mother, who alerted the police and the 118 health services after a phone call received by his 33-year-old son. According to ‘Rainews’, the man would have told the woman he felt ill following a dose of narcotics badly cut.





For this reason, the agents and officials of the Catania Police Headquarters were immediately sent to the scene who, as per practice, attempted a negotiation with the 33-year-old. The attempts of the agents have not – for the moment – been successful, for this reason the i have been summoned family members.

The arrival of family members and the first request

The man is still barricaded on the 12th floor of the building in viale San Teodoro. In the last hour, his family members have arrived and tried to speak to the man from a protected area of ​​the building, loudly, without coming into contact.

Maybe it can interest you Foggia, kills his wife with a pistol and barricades himself in the house: new feminicide in Apricena

According to an indiscretion made known by ‘Rainews’, the 33-year-old would have asked to talk to an uncle.





Who is the 33 year old

As “Catania Today” writes, the man responds to the name of Tripe concept. The man’s grandmother reportedly told the local edition of ‘Today’ that her grandson is a regular consumer of drugs.

‘La Sicilia web’ writes that Trippa would be “a addict in crack crisis‘, while ‘Rainews’ reports that the 33-year-old would also have precedents for abuse in the family.

The man surrendered to the authorities

According to an update published in the last hour by the Rai information channels, the 33-year-old would be delivered spontaneously to the police.





This was possible thanks to the intervention of a psychologist mediator. According to ‘La Sicilia’, Concetto Trippa was truly convinced that he had been poisoned.

Towards the end of 2022 a similar episode took place in Pavullo, where a former carabiniere had barricaded himself, taking his wife hostage with the threat of killing her.



