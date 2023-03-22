If you are a lover of watches and, in particular, of the Bulgari brand, you cannot stop reading: you could discover extremely interesting details on the new luxurious model.

During the Geneva Watch Days, the event held in Geneva just a few months ago, Bulgari showed a “reissue” of its iconic watch model. It’s called Aluminum and it rose to prominence back in ’98: today it’s back more luxurious than ever, presumably to stay. And there’s more: it has “split in two”, in the sense that today there are two automatic versions of it (to which a chronograph is actually added). Here’s everything you need to know about this model.



It was exactly April 25th 1998 when Bulgari announced its collaboration with Alitalia: the first product born from this “strategic alliance” it was the customized Boeing 747, named Argentario.

The jewelry company painted Aluminum, the aforementioned watch model, on the cockpit of the plane: the case measured 18 meters in diameter, the hour hands 90 centimeters and those of the seconds 2.2 metres. The model was accompanied by the inscription “Bulgari Aluminum flies with Alitalia”. Well, today, after many years, the watch is back, completely renewed. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Bulgari: the iconic model is back: here’s how it’s changed over time

Il CEO of Bulgari, Jean-Christophe Babin, he is famous for his ability to look ahead, not to stop in front of any obstacle, to never stand still. And in fact, following its own line of thought, during the Geneva Watch Days, the company wanted to show everyone its trump card: we are talking about the new version of the Aluminum.

We are faced with a combination of aluminum and rubber and a contrast between black and gray. The model, in fact, in sandblasted aluminum measuring 40 millimeters (previously there were 38), has a titanium crown and case back and a rubber bezel. It is also waterproof, has a dial with bar indexes alternating with Arabic numerals and baton hands with partial SuperLuminova finishing.

When it first came out in the 90s it was considered almost transgressive: its being unisex was unique at the time. It must be said, however, that compared to the first version, this time Bulgari has added some modifications, which have made it even more sophisticated. Indeed, in recent years, worked a lot especially on comfort, remodeling the carrure and the lugs.

As Antoine Pin, Managing Director of Bulgari Watches said: “True masterpieces impose themselves on the public from the moment of their birth and never die. Bvlgari Aluminum is a design masterpiece and a milestone in the history of watchmaking for its unique style and combination of industrial materials. After many years dedicated to growing the Octo collection, bringing Bvlgari Aluminum back into the spotlight is an immense source of pride and satisfaction for us.” In any case, if you were wondering how much this jewel costs, here is the answer: 4,250 euros.

