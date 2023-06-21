Home » bulgarian serbia darko lazović statement | Sport
Darko Lazović scored for Serbia’s point in Bulgaria, but he was not satisfied.

Source: ArenaSport 1 / printscreen

Serbia managed to get a point in Bulgaria. They were losing in Razgrad until the 96th minute, and then Darko Lazović scored a point for the Eagles. That goal left the Serbian team in the first position leading to the European Championship.

After everything that happened, the Serbian footballer was not overly satisfied.

“We are happy about the goal, I don’t think we played a good match. We didn’t lose, so it’s good that we kept the place that leads to the European Championship,” said Lazović for “Arena Sport”.

He also knows that it had to be much better.

“We have to correct the mistakes we made and qualify for the championship. There were defensive mistakes, we weren’t calm enough with crosses and final passes. As the game progressed, we took that point,” concluded Lazović.

Darko Lazović goal against Bulgaria Source: YouTube/Arena sport

