Burning tourist boat in Rhodes | Info

A tourist ship carrying 82 passengers caught fire on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The drama happened today in the afternoon on a popular Greek island. Fortunately, the passengers were evacuated and are on the shore. A large mobilization is underway due to a fire that broke out on a ship with passengers a short distance from Stenjon beach. Just in case, two ambulances arrive at the scene, and the Port Authority and the Fire Department were informed of the incident.

The first reports show that there are no serious safety problems for the 82 passengers, as most of them left the ship by jumping into the sea as it was very close to the shore, “Skai.gr” reports.

Other ships have been dispatched to the scene in case assistance is needed. As of 5:40 a.m., there are four smaller boats in the zone that have remained at a safe distance, while a fire warning has been signaled in the Central Port Authority of Rhodes. It was ordered to take measures to solve the possible pollution of the sea.

A fire helicopter was sent to the scene. Rhodes is, by the way, a popular resort among our tourists, but for now there is no indication that anyone from here has been on the ship.

