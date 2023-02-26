by palermolive.it – ​​17 minutes ago

Cleaning in via Tiro a Segno. The Rap workers went to the well-known street in Palermo and cleaned up the street from the remains of some waste that had been set on fire in recent days.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Burnt rubbish removed from via Tiro a Segno, Rap cleans up the section chosen to remember Biagio Conte appeared 17 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».