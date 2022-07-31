According to CCTV News on the 31st, on July 30th local time, US President Biden tested positive for the new crown virus again.The White House said Biden had no new symptoms and he would re-isolate.

On July 27, US President Biden attended an event at the White House in Washington.Image source: Xinhua News Agency

Earlier, according to Xinhua News Agency’s news on July 27, White House Presidential doctor Kevin O’Connor said on the 27th that President Biden’s new crown virus test result has turned negative and will end his isolation. O’Connor wrote in a memo to the White House that Biden has completed 5 days of treatment and isolation, and his symptoms have continued to improve and almost completely disappeared. His test results on the evening of the 26th and the morning of the 27th were negative. For the next 10 days, Biden will need to wear a mask when there are people around and will continue to be tested.

This is U.S. President Joe Biden photographed at the White House in Washington on July 20.Image source: Xinhua News Agency

According to news from Xinhua News Agency on July 21, the White House announced on the morning of the 21st that US President Biden tested positive for the new crown virus that day and had very mild symptoms. According to a statement from White House press secretary Karina Jean-Pierre, Biden has started taking a treatment drug and will be quarantined at the White House and continue to perform in full capacity. Biden has received the new crown vaccine and two booster doses.

The statement also said that Biden will resume normal office after the new crown virus test result turns negative, and the White House will provide daily updates on Biden’s physical condition.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive CCTV News, Xinhua News Agency

Source of cover image: Visual China-VCG111371436204



