Bus in India crashes into a traffic island and catches fire: 25 dead – Corriere TV

Crash into a traffic island after a tire burst, eight survivors

Twenty-five people have died after a bus caught fire in India. The vehicle, which crashed into a traffic island after a tire burst, was headed towards the city of Pune from Nagpur. The police reported it to local media. A police officer told the Press Trust of India news agency that there were 33 people on board the bus when the incident happened at around 1.30am. The incident occurred on a highway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state. Eight people, according to reports from the police, survived and were taken to hospital. Fatal road accidents are common in India, often due to careless driving, poorly maintained roads and outdated vehicles. Over 110,000 people die every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 12:26 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

