Home » Bus in India crashes into a traffic island and catches fire: 25 dead – Corriere TV
World

Bus in India crashes into a traffic island and catches fire: 25 dead – Corriere TV

by admin
Bus in India crashes into a traffic island and catches fire: 25 dead – Corriere TV

Crash into a traffic island after a tire burst, eight survivors

Twenty-five people have died after a bus caught fire in India. The vehicle, which crashed into a traffic island after a tire burst, was headed towards the city of Pune from Nagpur. The police reported it to local media. A police officer told the Press Trust of India news agency that there were 33 people on board the bus when the incident happened at around 1.30am. The incident occurred on a highway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state. Eight people, according to reports from the police, survived and were taken to hospital. Fatal road accidents are common in India, often due to careless driving, poorly maintained roads and outdated vehicles. Over 110,000 people die every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 12:26 am

© breaking latest news

See also  China, earthquake in Sichuan: at least three victims and dozens injured

You may also like

France latest news. In Nanterre the funeral of...

Udinese market – Simone Inzaghi likes Samardzic /...

What happened to Prigozhin? Oblivion has descended on...

The Enduring Friendship of Guan Zhong and Bao...

How to sleep better during the summer heat...

Olympiakos starts an attack on Mirotic | Sports

Transforming Government Culture: Assessing the First Anniversary of...

Brazilian Minister of Justice Seeks Compensation for Damage...

Another hit by the band smashing windows: car...

What’s happening in the Indian state of Manipur,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy