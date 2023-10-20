buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk of stopping. Timetables and guarantee periods city by city

Strike Friday 20 October: buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk of stopping. Another day of passion tomorrow for commuters and travelers due to the 24-hour general strike called by grassroots unions in the public and private sectors. From transport to healthcare to schools, all those who adhere to the basic trade union acronyms Cub, Sgb, Si Cobas and Usi-Cit will fold their arms. The objective is «to draw the attention of the world of work to the economic policies of the government and in particular to reiterate the firmest no to wars and all fraudulent contracts», but at the same time «to demand the general increase in wages equal to inflation, also through the restoration of the so-called escalator mechanism”, underline the unions.

Share this: Facebook

X

