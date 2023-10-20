Home » buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk of stopping. Timetables and guarantee periods city by city
World

buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk of stopping. Timetables and guarantee periods city by city

by admin
buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk of stopping. Timetables and guarantee periods city by city

Strike Friday 20 October: buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk of stopping. Another day of passion tomorrow for commuters and travelers due to the 24-hour general strike called by grassroots unions in the public and private sectors. From transport to healthcare to schools, all those who adhere to the basic trade union acronyms Cub, Sgb, Si Cobas and Usi-Cit will fold their arms. The objective is «to draw the attention of the world of work to the economic policies of the government and in particular to reiterate the firmest no to wars and all fraudulent contracts», but at the same time «to demand the general increase in wages equal to inflation, also through the restoration of the so-called escalator mechanism”, underline the unions.

See also  Clusit, hacker attacks on healthcare doubled in 4 years - Healthcare

You may also like

The letter in which Christopher Columbus announced the...

Star Wars Jedi Survivor in offerta a 44,64...

The interview with General Jacob Amidror: “The ground...

Orbel “Lur Hezea Reworks” album review (2023)

Metal Detector Enthusiast Discovers Ancient Treasure in Unlikely...

olimpijakos partisan statement by Željko obradović | Sports

Billie Eilish tattoo | Fun

Violent Attacks in Occupied West Bank Leave Father...

Shalabayeva case, the Supreme Court annuls the acquittal...

worker falls from scaffolding and dies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy