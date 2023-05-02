Home » By June 30, Tinder will suspend its activities in Russia, due to the war in Ukraine
World

By June 30, Tinder will suspend its activities in Russia, due to the war in Ukraine

by admin
By June 30, Tinder will suspend its activities in Russia, due to the war in Ukraine

Match Group, a US company that controls some of the largest dating apps in the world, including Tinder and Hinge, will suspend its operations in Russia, as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Match Group said its apps are already restricting access for users in Russia and that the full block will be effective by June 30.

Already more than a year ago, immediately after the invasion of Ukraine, several international companies, not just technological ones, had taken similar decisions, blocking their services or abandoning the Russian market. Match Group’s decision was announced in the company’s annual report on Tuesday and cites a desire to “protect human rights” as the reasoning. Match Group, which controls apps other than Tinder and Hinge, has about 2,700 employees worldwide.

See also  Powell said the Fed may begin to reduce debt purchases this year

You may also like

New Year’s Eve violence in Milan, first sentence...

at least 6 dead – Corriere TV

【Military Hotspots】The fire in Crimea heralds the prelude...

Summer of Gods shows us the beautiful settings

Dear Callo, comic critic in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Labor Day, the government announces an increase in...

American general on the end of the war...

Lula’s move to the left for May Day:...

Palermo, theft at the headquarters of the Court...

A League of Legends Story has a date,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy