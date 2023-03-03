Home World PARKINGMYCAR / Andrea Mazzoni: ‘Increasingly greener cities with digital parking’ – Mobility
“The digitization of parking represents a strategic asset for those cities that want to be increasingly sustainable and make the lives of residents and tourists better”. These are the words of Andrea Mazzoni (in the photo) – Chief Commercial Officer of ParkingMyCar, during his speech yesterday at the annual meeting of the network of sustainable municipalities, held in Rome.
The Umbrian startup is a reality made up of a young team, strictly “under 35”. It is a rapidly expanding company on the national territory, which has created a real ecosystem of booking and advance payment of parking in ports, airports, cities and stations, together with multiple additional services. Mazzoni, in the continuation of his analysis, expressly says: “We want to expand the offer of city parking in all urban areas convinced that there is a real urgency, on the part of the administrations and managers, to make the parking system more efficient advantage of the quality of life and the environment: digitizing the blue stripes means reducing traffic and pollution, decreasing paper waste, eliminating money and, last but not least, stress. In a country where there is a huge gap between registered cars and available spaces, ParkingMyCar is the right player to help a municipality solve the problem, without using public land, but managing the available space rationally and efficiently. Parking can be the first link in an increasingly integrated and sustainable mobility as long as the motorist is given, on a single digital platform, the possibility of accessing all the services that a territory offers in an intuitive and safe way”.

