The Sakhir circuit kicks off the 2023 season

After the pre-season tests, the first GP of the year is one of the most exciting

Point and end waiting for the start of the new Formula 1 season. Bahrain hosts the first Grand Prix, just like it did with the pre-season tests just a week ago.

A first weekend that begins with the session of the first two free practice sessions, the first in the morning session and the second in the afternoon. On Saturday it will be the turn of the third free practice, in addition to the classification. On Sunday, the race.

With the great expectation of seeing the reality of a Fernando Alonso who aspires to everything againthe Sakhir circuit opens fire in an exciting season that can be followed on SPORT.es