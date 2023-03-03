Home Sports Free of the Bahrain GP of Formula 1, live: Results of Alonso and Sainz
Sports

by admin
Act. a las 17:08

CET


The Sakhir circuit kicks off the 2023 season

After the pre-season tests, the first GP of the year is one of the most exciting

Point and end waiting for the start of the new Formula 1 season. Bahrain hosts the first Grand Prix, just like it did with the pre-season tests just a week ago.

A first weekend that begins with the session of the first two free practice sessions, the first in the morning session and the second in the afternoon. On Saturday it will be the turn of the third free practice, in addition to the classification. On Sunday, the race.

With the great expectation of seeing the reality of a Fernando Alonso who aspires to everything againthe Sakhir circuit opens fire in an exciting season that can be followed on SPORT.es

Seeing is believing… Alonso first with the Aston Martin!

An image to remember. The Asturian turns to position first 12 years later and monopolizes the first place in the classification. It’s only the second batch of free practice, but the Aston Martin thing is very serious.

The fastest sectors of this second batch

These have been the fastest sectors of the second free practice of this Bahrain GP. Verstappen and Alonso monopolize the times.

Checkered flag! Last lap for the drivers on the track

Times will not change in this final part of training. Alonso will finish first!

The Mercedes are still far away… are they hiding?

Very far Mercedes from the top of the classification. Strange that they are rolling so slow on soft tyres, although they could be hiding their cards for tomorrow.

5 minutes to the end of the session!

We are close to closing the second free practice session with the top of the table remaining the same. We will see if there are surprises in this last part.

Sainz goes out on the track to test the fastest lap

For now, the Spanish far from the top positions To over 1 second of Alonso. The Ferraris They are not being very consistent in this preseason and it seems that they will have a difficult start to the year.

Track start for Fernando who returns to the pits and puts the softs

The runway exit has forced Fernando to return to the pits to put the soft and try a new fast lap.

