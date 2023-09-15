Home » Cagliari-Udinese | Subtle with the forced choices: here is the starting eleven
World

Cagliari-Udinese | Subtle with the forced choices: here is the starting eleven

by admin
Cagliari-Udinese | Subtle with the forced choices: here is the starting eleven

The Bianconeri coach will have to do without several important players. In the meantime, here is the eleven tested this morning

A fundamental match that will be played in three days at the Sardegna Arena. The Bianconeri will take to the field in Cagliari with the desire to obtain the first three points of the season, after the two draws achieved with Salernitana and Frosinone, in addition to the resounding defeat inflicted at home by Juve. Sottil would have already decided and will rely for ten elevenths on the team that did well against Frosinone. Unfortunately, the various absences force the Piedmontese coach to make forced choices. Here are the eleven that the Udinese coach will rely on.

The probable

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Christian Kabasele; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardzic, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Hassane Kamara; Florian Thauvin, Lorenzo Lucca. Mister: Andrea Sottil. Only the right back changes, awaiting his return as a starter Pereyra it will be It’s covered. Waiting for Sunday’s race, here are Silvestri’s words <<

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 14, 2023 (modified September 14, 2023 | 5:48 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Details of the accident on the Danube | Info

You may also like

President Abinader to Attend Group of 77 and...

The meeting between Meloni and Orbán in Hungary,...

Back to school and new products ~ Mondoblog

Devastating Floods in Libya: Thousands Dead and Missing...

Kvelertak, review of his album Endling (2023)

How to choose the perfect size for your...

Primary School Students Injured in School Bus Accident...

In Bangladesh two activists were sentenced to two...

Adem Ljajić signed for Novi Pazar fan welcome...

Ukraine, Zuppi in Beijing: “Unite efforts for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy