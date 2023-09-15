Cagliari-Udinese | Subtle with the forced choices: here is the starting eleven

The Bianconeri coach will have to do without several important players. In the meantime, here is the eleven tested this morning

A fundamental match that will be played in three days at the Sardegna Arena. The Bianconeri will take to the field in Cagliari with the desire to obtain the first three points of the season, after the two draws achieved with Salernitana and Frosinone, in addition to the resounding defeat inflicted at home by Juve. Sottil would have already decided and will rely for ten elevenths on the team that did well against Frosinone. Unfortunately, the various absences force the Piedmontese coach to make forced choices. Here are the eleven that the Udinese coach will rely on.

The probable

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Christian Kabasele; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardzic, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Hassane Kamara; Florian Thauvin, Lorenzo Lucca. Mister: Andrea Sottil. Only the right back changes, awaiting his return as a starter Pereyra it will be It’s covered. Waiting for Sunday’s race, here are Silvestri’s words <<

