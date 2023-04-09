Home World Caldes, a frame of memories and affection for Andrea Papi. City mourning, on April 12 the last hug to the 26-year-old – Non – Sole
World

Caldes, a frame of memories and affection for Andrea Papi. City mourning, on April 12 the last hug to the 26-year-old – Non – Sole

by admin
Caldes, a frame of memories and affection for Andrea Papi. City mourning, on April 12 the last hug to the 26-year-old – Non – Sole

HOT. Wednesday 12th April the last farewell will be held at Andrea Papi, twenty-six years old attacked and killed by a bear in the woods of Mount Peller in the late afternoon of April 5, after leaving home for his usual run in the middle of nature.

While awaiting the laboratory analyzes that the experts of the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige are carrying out on the animal’s DNA samples, the wooded area in which the attack took place is currently guarded by around forty Trentino foresters: there hunt for the bear is tight and it rests on the order of capture and slaughter signed yesterday by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti.

Outside the village church, friends placed a large frame within which to hang thoughts, objects and photographs that retrace the happy moments spent with Andrea: «You will always be our light», wrote his sister laura daddy. Nearby, the «I love you forever Ale» by Alessia Gregorifiancée of the young Solander, on whose writing a compass sways.

ALL UPDATES IN NEWSSTANDS TODAY WITH THE ADIGE AND IN DIGITAL VERSION

See also  Recovery plan: EU regions ask to be involved

You may also like

ļй¶ гаͻ̶֮Ԥ _йҾŻ

ABA league playoffs are not postponed because of...

Two of them acted as interceptors near Gornji...

There have been two shipwrecks in the central...

Backlash against “Chinese” peace in a Middle East...

The popularity of outbound tourism has risen, and...

In these 12 years in Niger, migrants have...

Two people were killed in a Russian shelling...

War Ukraine Russia, the news. Greetings Zelensky: ‘Ukraine...

Germany takes to the streets at Easter for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy