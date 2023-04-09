HOT. Wednesday 12th April the last farewell will be held at Andrea Papi, twenty-six years old attacked and killed by a bear in the woods of Mount Peller in the late afternoon of April 5, after leaving home for his usual run in the middle of nature.

While awaiting the laboratory analyzes that the experts of the Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige are carrying out on the animal’s DNA samples, the wooded area in which the attack took place is currently guarded by around forty Trentino foresters: there hunt for the bear is tight and it rests on the order of capture and slaughter signed yesterday by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti.

Outside the village church, friends placed a large frame within which to hang thoughts, objects and photographs that retrace the happy moments spent with Andrea: «You will always be our light», wrote his sister laura daddy. Nearby, the «I love you forever Ale» by Alessia Gregorifiancée of the young Solander, on whose writing a compass sways.

