Turning point Bergoglio: pages of the Gospel blowing in the wind

I don’t follow and don’t pay particular attention to papal events, but a sentence from an anonymous person and an image have remained in my mind. The line: “As an atheist, Pope John, I pray for you.” Deliberately self-contradictory, it is useless to underline her beauty, her strength, the desperate impotence she expresses. The image: the Gospelwhich was to be in the hands of the newly elected Pope Bergoglio, left on a small table, with the pages turned by the wind. And the papal bench empty.

Bergoglio, not showing up at a concert wanted by Ratzinger, he had so blatantly remarked on his being new. Of continuity with Ratzinger, the conservative static, destined to be increasingly marginalized in a world of rapid and profound change. I didn’t like that kind of debut, seen on the news, at all: it could have canceled the concert and no one would have noticed it, except for the musicians and technicians. But the Papa revolutionary, he wanted to make a striking gesture, so that all the news from almost all over the world talked about it and retransmitted the images of the empty bench and the pages in the wind, for several days.

The Pope who wanted to please progressive people then accepted, willingly, an all-out comparison, reported in the newspapers, with a fox like Eugenio Scalfari. Obviously it came out “played”. Not on points, but by KO. My comment was obvious: “Habemus Papam Pullum”. And, often, I called him Papa Chickenin controversy with all the Pope’s defenders regardless.

Let’s see why such a careless definition. Ratzinger e Bergoglio: two profoundly different ways to try to save Christianity. Paths divergent for now, but forced to reunite, to then fight strenuously to limit the damage caused by the progress for which, it is foreseeable, from the current oceanic masses, Christians will tend to be “few, but good”.

The difference, reduced to a minimum, between the road Ratzinger is that Bergogliolies in the relationship with the evolution of politics and customs. Bergoglio, elected by the progressives (among other things with a vote deemed void and heated controversy) presented himself and acted as a progressive. But to continue to be progressive and to please progressives, a Pope must adapt Christian doctrine to the conquests that they ask for and then, in fact, impose.

To the excessive marginalization of the past of (let’s say it Vittorio Feltri) “faggots and lesbians”, there was an excessive reaction, arriving at the “free everyone” and, if one objects or says “let’s not exaggerate”, one gets the reactionary contrary to freedom. I didn’t like it slime who as the most notable characteristic, in introducing himself, made it clear that he was bisexual. Turning up my nose, not to be accused of conservatism, but wanting to demonstrate that I am even more progressive, I called her (but at the bar) a racist, because perhaps she excludes the third sex, the one with gorillas and chimpanzees, obviously bisexual (poor things) .

Uterus for rent, two men (husband and husband) want and get a child. A man transforms into a woman and wins weightlifting competitions. To play the ultra-progressive, I proposed to my two colleagues, snack companions, to make a “de facto trio”, but those progressives in words, hold back and so I brand them as conservatives. In short, in this world of madmen, what happens to it Bergoglio and all his retinue of progressives in tow of the extravagances of the bored? To follow, obtorto collo, the example of the prodigal son. So, road closed and go back to Ratzinger. But the new Ratzingers should be a mix between Marcello Veneziani and Carlo Rovelli, synthesized in one person.

Marcello Veneziani underlines that one can speak of Christianity at two levels. That for the simple (let’s say the ignorant and simple, as the apostles certainly were) and that at a high level which must be updated continuously, also on the basis of scientific knowledge. And here, even if it does not say so VenetiansI mention a novelty also thanks to CarloRovelli, who gave me this “gem”. A subtle existential therapy, for the pain of living almost a cure, for those who still rack their brains, with the great problems that are always the same and of life they see almost only the evil, the physical Sean Carroll he dug up, thinking and rethinking the problems “On the origins of life, meaning and the universe” and writing a book that our white hole Rovelli (white hole in the sense that it is a volcano of ideas) believes that everyone should read. In the book we note the importance, despite the absolute lack of possible forms of measurement, with philosophical elegance, of the grand design of life.

This is not the place to venture into speculations that would horrify those who, with the Darwinian theory, simplify everything and consider us children of the mud who have arrived at what we are only on the basis of natural selection. How many ophthalmologists are in a crisis knowing the unimaginable complication of an eye! But it is certainly worth agreeing with my definition of Papa Chickenbecause with Eugenio Scalfari he accepted and lost the match, to put it in Venetian terms, addressing the issue at the lowest level.

Words of Venetians: “Now the history of Christianity, the life and doctrine of Christianity, has a “simple” reading for simple people, and a complex reading for those who are able to deepen.”

