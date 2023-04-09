Roberto Nicoli, 38, is originally from Gandino but left the town in Val Seriana while still studying and now lives in Bergamo. It seems that he was part of the same group of Italians in which the victim was also. In the attack he suffered several grazes and a fractured tibia, for which he was hospitalized in Tel Aviv. Yesterday was operated and is in good condition, while today he will be checked for some head injuries. «He told us that he is fine and that he will return home soon, as soon as they discharge him – says his uncle Andrea, the only relative left in the village after the death of his parents -. He told his brother who lives in Alzano that he felt like a miracle worker, but that he did not understand what exactly happened, because it all happened together ». Roberto Nicoli has one bachelor’s degree in linguistic mediation at the University of Milan, a German PhD in Pavia, one specialist degree in translation in Bologna. He was a contract professor at the University of Bergamo and at the Science and Vita San Raffaele in Milan, and for fifteen years he has been working as an interpreter for a Swiss company.