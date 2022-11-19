The governor of California Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state funding for i homeless, a sum it paused earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up their plans to reduce the number of homeless people in the state. “What I want to see is what everyone wants to see: California streets cleaned up. We want to see campgrounds cleaned up, we want to see people in housing,” Newsom, a possible Democratic candidate for the 2024 White House, said after the meeting. with local administrators.

Newsom, who was re-elected this month with 59.4% of the vote, is ready for what is one of the biggest challenges of his second term: showing the reduction of homeless people, some of whom are camping along the sidewalks of cities and under motorway underpasses, exasperating even the most politically liberal voters of the country’s most populous state.

The governor stunned when he announced two weeks ago that he would withhold $1 billion in spending until cities and counties come forward with more robust plans, calling the plans presented “simply unacceptable” as they would collectively reduce the population of state homelessness by just 2% over the next four years. County mayors and officials, many of whom are Democrats, objected, as did low-income housing advocates.

Yesterday Newsom reiterated that he had committed a record amount of money, but acknowledged that people were not seeing results on the streets, and therefore needed a strong commitment from local officials to justify the new budget at a time when there is a risk of recession.

There were an estimated 161,000 homeless people in California in 2020, a number that is expected to be even higher this year.