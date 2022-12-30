Home World Cambodia casino fire death toll rises to 20, rescue work suspended – Xinhua English.news.cn
Cambodia casino fire death toll rises to 20, rescue work suspended

Cambodia casino fire death toll rises to 20, rescue work suspended
　　Cambodia casino fire death toll rises to 20

On the evening of December 28 local time, a fire broke out in a casino in Poipet Town, Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia. As of the evening of the 29th, the fire had killed 20 people and injured more than 50. According to local media reports, the number of casualties is likely to rise further.

The fire in the building where the original fire started was basically brought under control, but on the afternoon of the 29th, another fire broke out in a building adjacent to the building where the original fire started. On the night of the 29th, the search and rescue work was suspended and will continue at 7 am on the 30th. Ambulances were evacuating the injured amid fears the building would collapse.

It is also understood that the current preliminary judgment is that the fire was caused by a short circuit of the wires and then ignited the carpet and curtains. (Headquarters reporter Wang Yuezhou reporter Li Zhen)

