Home World Cambodia, fire in a casino: at least 10 dead. Many jumped from the roof to escape the flames
World

Cambodia, fire in a casino: at least 10 dead. Many jumped from the roof to escape the flames

by admin
Cambodia, fire in a casino: at least 10 dead. Many jumped from the roof to escape the flames

A huge fire has engulfed a hotel and casino located in the Cambodian city of Poipet, very close to the Thai border. According to the police, at least ten people died and 30 were injured.

In the videos, posted on social networks by witnesses, we see a group of people trapped on the roof of the building, some of whom decide to jump into the void to avoid the flames. The fire broke out on Wednesday around 11.30pm local time (3.30pm GMT) in the Diamond City complex and didn’t go out until the early hours of the morning, police told news portal Fresh News.

The flames quickly spread throughout the building, making evacuation difficult. Rescue teams had to use helicopters to evacuate groups of people who had climbed onto the roof.

See also  The NATO Summit, Blinken to the allies: "Nord Stream 2 is a bad idea"

You may also like

Military service resumed for one year Qiu Guozheng:...

The U.S. Supreme Court upholds the Trump-era immigrant...

The most dangerous moment for the CCP?Xi Jinping’s...

Ukraine latest news. Lavrov rejects Zelensky’s peace plan

After the optimization of cross-border policies, inbound demand...

Hong Kong cancels quarantine orders, vaccine permits and...

Looking back to 2022: Visualizing the course of...

The Taiwan People’s Party made five appeals for...

Cambodia, fire in a casino: at least 10...

Orderly release of outbound travel: the first batch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy