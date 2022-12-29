A huge fire has engulfed a hotel and casino located in the Cambodian city of Poipet, very close to the Thai border. According to the police, at least ten people died and 30 were injured.

In the videos, posted on social networks by witnesses, we see a group of people trapped on the roof of the building, some of whom decide to jump into the void to avoid the flames. The fire broke out on Wednesday around 11.30pm local time (3.30pm GMT) in the Diamond City complex and didn’t go out until the early hours of the morning, police told news portal Fresh News.

The flames quickly spread throughout the building, making evacuation difficult. Rescue teams had to use helicopters to evacuate groups of people who had climbed onto the roof.