Irving and Durant unstoppable: Atlanta-Brooklyn, the synthesis
Tenth win in a row for the Brooklyn Nets (23-12), 14th in the last 15 for the team coached by Jacque Vaughn, against the Atlanta Hawks (17-18) “popped” without their star Trae Young. An opportunity not to be missed for the New Yorkers, who recovered 15 points behind in the 2nd half and changed the momentum of the game with their champions. Kyrie Irving with 15 of his 28 final points in the 4th period, Kevin Durant with 26 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 blocks in 36′: two simply extraordinary players. Sealing the success of the Nets was just KD with a couple of consecutive baskets in the last 2′ that rejected the opponent, freezing the enthusiasm of the home crowd.

