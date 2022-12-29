The political day, rather than on the discussion of the budget law in the Senate, today focused in the Chamber with the vote of confidence on the Rave decree, which expires on December 30th. At the end of a hectic day, the Chamber confirmed its confidence with 206 votes in favour, 145 against and 3 abstentions. The oppositions gave battle: deserted both the first and second ‘call’ by roll call, the deputies of the oppositions in the third voted “no” to the trust placed by the government on the Rave decree. But in the end the trust was confirmed.

Immediately afterwards Maurizio Lupi asked that the courtroom continue with a river session and the Chamber approved.

We then proceed to examine the 157 agendas, practically all of the opposition, at the Rave decree. Based on the Montecitorio regulation, whoever presents an agenda can intervene for five minutes to illustrate his document and for another five in the explanation of vote. According to what was established in the conference of group leaders, and reaffirmed in the Assembly by President Fontana, the documents will be voted on no earlier than tomorrow at 7 pm, Thursday 29 December.

Dl Rave, the no of the opposition: "Security measure, 'black' wire with MSI celebrations"

Meanwhile, it closed in the Senate the discussion on the budget manoeuvre, in a race against time which is still registering controversies and discussions today. The government has placed the trust, as expected. The explanations of vote will be held tomorrow morning starting at 9, following the vote.

The law arrived in the classroom without the vote on the mandate of the rapporteur, because the Budget commission was unable to conclude the examination within the scheduled time. “We had given our availability – explained the group leader of Fdi Lucio Malan – on condition of a reduction in the number of amendments but an agreement was needed which did not exist”. “The exam times – retorted the leader of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi – were not congruous and we had asked for a commitment on the agendas but there was no opening by the government”.

However, the times for final approval remain unchanged: the vote of confidence and the approval of the maneuver remain, as mentioned, scheduled for tomorrow by 12 noon. The minister for relations with Parliament, Ciriani, is convinced of this: «It could have been done tonight vote has been postponed by half a day. We will certainly approve the maneuver and we will do it in record time. In 30 days we did what is usually done in 2-3 months». If so, the ok would come practically in conjunction with Prime Minister Meloni’s end-of-year press conference, scheduled for 11.30 on his social channels.

Third front of debate: according to what is known, the Council of Ministers approved the decree law with urgent measures for plants of strategic national interest and the one with urgent provisions for the management of migratory flows and the simplification of immigration procedures.