Camogli Communication Festival 2023, WINDTRE renews the partnership

The company renews its partnership with the important cultural event, to which it will contribute in a panel dedicated to the potential of technology

The Camogli Festival, what it is

WINDTRE renews its partnership with the Camogli Communication Festivalscheduled in the Ligurian seaside village from 7 to 10 September.

The event, now in its tenth edition, represents a point of reference in the cultural panorama and in the current debate in Italy.

The Festival this year will be dedicated to the theme of ‘Memory’ and will include over 100 panels with more than 150 guests.

WINDTRE will contribute to the debate in the meeting ‘Can technology still improve our lives?‘ on Friday 8 September, in which he will take part Luke Cardone, Top & Large Marketing Manager of the company. The panel will focus on the impacts of tools such as the cloud, artificial intelligence and data analytics both in private and working life, and in the now primary area of ​​sustainability.

Can technology still improve our lives?

Hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, blockchain, quantum computing, internet of things: these are just some of the aspects that are becoming increasingly indispensable for reconfiguring business models and activating advanced services and solutions. The goal is to improve the quality of our life, both private and at work, and the well-being of the planet. It’s possible? In the history of humanity, technology has always played a crucial role: making processes more efficient, reducing waste and communicating more effectively. In a historical moment in which the priority is increasingly sustainability, can looking at the development of innovative products and digital solutions in sectors where the greatest transformation potential is emerging be the key to progress?

The partnership with WINDTRE

Furthermore, WINDTRE, already a supplier to the Municipality of Camogli for fixed-ultrabroadband and mobile telecommunications services, as technological sponsor will offer the event connectivity through the reliability and speed of its Top Quality network. An initiative that confirms the proximity of the company to the Ligurian territory, consolidated by the collaboration with various public administrations and local businesses.

In fact, the WINDTRE BUSINESS brand is an important strategic partner alongside Italian companies and public administrations. A single interlocutor with targeted solutions to accelerate and guide the digital transition and inclusion. The brand offers a wide variety of integrated ultrabroadband connectivity solutions in 5G, fiber and FWA, enhanced by Data Analytics, Cybersecurity and Cloud services with latest generation Data Centers.

The atmosphere of the 2022 Festival in 180 seconds

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

