Canada, elderly couple strangled at home: $ 35 million bounty to solve the case

Exactly five years later, the murder of an elderly couple of Toronto billionaires, found strangled with belts next to their swimming pool, is still without culprits or suspects in Canada. The family of Barry and Honey Sherman, has therefore decided to increase the bounty for those who will provide information useful to solve the case of 25 million dollars, bringing it to 35 million, according to what writes the Cnn.

The bodies of two billionaires, among Canada’s richest people, who were 75 and 70 respectively when they were killed, were found side by side with belts tied around their throats and tied to a railing next to their mansion’s indoor pool . Almost a simulated suicide, which the Toronto police classified as a “suspicious death”.

Barry Sherman had been the founder of the Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex, which specialized in generic medicines, and his wife Honey was involved in philanthropic projects.

“This week marks the fifth anniversary of my parents being murdered in their home,” said their son, Jonathan Sherman, announcing the new bounty. “Every day since then has been a nightmare. I have been overwhelmed with grief, loss and sadness, and these feelings are continually getting worse.”

